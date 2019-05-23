Arizona became the 48th state to ban texting and the 18th to ban any hand-held phone use while driving, and because of a new law that will be put into full effect in the year 2021, there will be fewer car accidents and less distraction while driving. A law will finally be put into place to enforce something that is apart of people's everyday lives; everyone will most likely have getting a ticket on their mind when they start to drive and won't even think to reach for their phone. It surprises me how a law concerning such a huge distraction was not placed much sooner to enforce the driving environment, if it were placed much sooner a lot of car accidents could have been prevented. Vetoing a law that prevents accidents and creates safety among everyone in the driving environment is fine by me and hopefully fine by everyone else.
Jose Sotelo
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.