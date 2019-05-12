The term mental illness has been improperly used throughout situations such as murders, massacres and molestations. People throughout the world have been displayed under the term mental illness for remorse of their wrongdoings. According to sources, 77% of people that commit mass shootings, murders and molestations have been labeled mentally ill. If you’re in a restaurant or home and you drop a glass cup or plate will you wait until someone gets hurt or will you clean it immediately? More than likely, immediately. It's the same with mental illness. If there’s a so-called history of this condition why does it take them harming others for it to be brought to attention. Research shows mental illness patients are 4% less violent than people in the world when proper help is received. I suggest that in the future mental illness is taken more seriously so harm is prevented at all cost we should look further into these cases.
Jesse Huerta Jr.
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.