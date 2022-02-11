Letter: Letter to AZ Daily Star re Leonard Pitts Jr. “We Need to Let Teachers Teach” 02/09/22

Re: the Feb. 9 article "We need to let teachers teach."
Mr. Pitts got it right in his commentary, unfortunately he is probably “preaching to the choir” in this state. I doubt that many of our legislators, local school board members or protestors read the Star’s commentary section, too liberal. If they had, and just focused on his last three paragraphs, they would have gleaned most of the message, “Let teachers teach.” They are after all trained professionals; you don’t see these groups second guessing doctors or first responders. But education is personal so everyone feels they should have a stake in it. But your stake should not impact my student, and parents need to parent their own children not mine.
Arizona’s Legislature is busily crafting laws that ignore those needs and even the professionals' desires (State Superintendent Hoffman/staff). Thus, creating an education system that suits themselves and their conservative doners. We were better off when education appealed to the masses, and we funded schools to teach.
Robert Selby
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.