Letter: Letter to Governor Ducey regarding Coronavirus Risk for Snowbirds coming to Arizona

Dear Governor Ducey, My husband and I bought a home in Oro Valley back in 2014. We are one snowbird couple out of many who enjoy winter in Arizona. Due to the pandemic and the anti-mask campaign going on in your state, we wonder if we dare travel to AZ this late October. What are you going to do to reverse the pandemic in AZ? We will not be going back till there is a 'mask' effort and the numbers go down. Do you have any idea how much we snowbirds help AZ economy? Please write back stating that you will move to reverse the coronavirus numbers in AZ.
Connie Omdahl
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!