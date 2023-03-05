I received your form letter of February 27 by email, purportedly thanking me for “taking the time to share’ my positions with you. However, in the four paragraphs of your letter, you do not once allude to any of the concerns about which I wrote you.

Since it is now so easy to “plug in” to any text any words or phrases about any subject (your staff could have cut them out of my letter and pasted them into yours, in fact), I am particularly offended that you did NOTHING but have your staff send me a general form letter. Although I likely will indeed “stay in touch” by writing you again, I don’t really expect you—or your staff--to take any note of what I think or have to say.