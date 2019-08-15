Dear Mr. President,
Before writing in opposition to the proposed Rosemont open pit copper mine near Tucson Arizona, congratulations are due for your exoneration by Mr. Mueller’s congressional testimony. Now that this Russia thing is finally over, you can finish draining the swamp.
Apparently, while the swamp has been draining, there has been a lot of sewage oozing back in. Your Army Corps of Engineers issued a Sec404 Clean Water Act Permit for the Rosemont mine by underhandedly reducing the scope of analysis from crucial ground, surface, and storm water issues to a grading and clearing permit. That permit concerns limited issues relevant to mine construction but does not consider the substantial water concerns during subsequent mine operation, and after mine closure.
This proposed mine has adverse water resource impacts to our southeastern Arizona desert that are deeply troubling. State water statutes are not commensurate with this situation, so it is necessary to block this senseless project at the federal level. Only you, Mr. President, can stop this catastrophe.
Tom Money
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.