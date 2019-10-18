The writer quotes Trump’s false statements. His “facts” are selectively edited from the truth.
Yes, Hunter was paid “as much as $50,000” for “some” months, for work done.
NO, that prosecutor was not investigating Hunter or Burisma Holdings. This was not “I’ll release the money if you get info on Biden and Hillary so I can win in 2020.” This was “fix the corruption for which several nations are giving you money to accomplish.”
Yes, Joe Biden threatened to withhold United States loan guarantees if Ukraine did not dismiss the country’s top prosecutor, who was accused of turning a blind eye to massive corruption in his own office and among the political elite.
And the money being spent on the impeachment investigation? Ask about your tax dollars paid directly to Trump for the use of his properties here and abroad. What about Republican investigations of Hillary and Benghazi costing over $30 million?
The Democratic House has sent over 560 bills to the Senate. They are working
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.