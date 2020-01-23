Letter: Letters to Editor full of hate for Trump and McSally

If you are a regular reader of the Star's Letters to the Editor you will have noticed a common thread, attacks on Trump, McSally and Republicans. Democrats rant that a fair trial is needed in the Senate, meanwhile they ignored an unfair and partisan impeachment hearing in the House. They rant at McSally calling a CNN reporter a "liberal hack." What reporter at CNN is not? They hate Trump and Republicans.The particular reporter did a Breaking News story during the Russia collusion fiasco investigation saying Don Trump Jr had received early hacked emails from Wiki Leaks, which was false. No apology to Trump by the reporter or CNN. Where is the ire of Democrats at Sinema, who has almost disappeared from the radar? McSally is up for reelection, thus the continual attacks on her. The Star is complicit in all of these letters by continuing to publish them. What do they accomplish except to keep the cycle of hate and anger going amongst Democrats? Maybe the Star's goal?
David Burford
Northwest side
