People are weighing in on an informational article by Sarah Gassen about how certain writers of letters to the editor get a certain preference in publication because there just aren't many conservatives in Tucson and environs. Gassen, so far as I can determine, is a person of good will.
There is, however, and I direct this more to readers of the newspaper than Gassen, a certain patronizing attitude towards political conservatives. My undergraduate alma mater, U.C. Berkeley, recently created a Center for Right Wing Studies. It is more than a little troubling that exponents of conservative thought would be treated like zoo exhibits to be studied.
Some Tucson liberal writers stereotype conservatives as snowbirds, or drunken retirees who hang out at bars at Noon. I would suggest that everyone needs to seriously "lighten up." It's an opinion, not a personal affront.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.