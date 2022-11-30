 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Letters to the editor

  • Comments

Print and TV media are still discussing the recent election results in Arizona. Particularly the defeat of MAGA Republicans. It is clear. Traditional Republicans, such as myself, could not and would not support the MAGA Republican candidates. Competent contenders were lost in the primaries. In the case of senator, governor, secretary of state and attorney general, It was not a vote FOR the Democratic candidate, but rather a vote AGAINST the Republican candidate. The Democratic candidates were more desirable.

Art Di Salvo

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona gove…

Letter: Why are they so angry?

I recently passed a car on Oracle with Let's Go Brandon and Impeach Biden stickers on the window. What inspires this anger against the man who…

Letter: Two Sides of Mark Kelly

The Senate election results show that over 48% of Arizona voters voted against Mark Kelly. Certainly not the double digit lead Democrats state…

Letter: Adieu to Lake

After losing the Governor's Race to Katie Hobbs, Trump Mini-Me, Kari Lake stated "Arizonans know B.S. when they see it". Kari Lake is finally …

Letter: Legislative District 17

The current AZ 17 legislative district was gerrymandered last year to make it easier for Republicans to win. And it looks like the Pro Trump M…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News