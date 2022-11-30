Letter: Letters to the editor

Print and TV media are still discussing the recent election results in Arizona. Particularly the defeat of MAGA Republicans. It is clear. Traditional Republicans, such as myself, could not and would not support the MAGA Republican candidates. Competent contenders were lost in the primaries. In the case of senator, governor, secretary of state and attorney general, It was not a vote FOR the Democratic candidate, but rather a vote AGAINST the Republican candidate. The Democratic candidates were more desirable.