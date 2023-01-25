Letter: Letters to the editor

I was disappointed to see the quote from Representative Rachel Jones in today's (January 21, 2023) Star. Her comments regarding Dr. Theresa Cullen the appointee for Arizona state Health Director are absolute idiotic nonsense. I was a public health official for more than 40 years. Dr. Cullen’s call for masks and vaccination to combat the COVID-19 outbreak were absolutely perfect. They were exactly as I would have required if I were in her position. I hope the Senate Health and Human Services Committee members have better sense.