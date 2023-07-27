Wow! In today's (July 26) Star, there were seven cogently written arguments by knowledgeable individuals who rebutted or clarified points made in letters and articles previously published. Missives like these clearly validate the need for this section of the newspaper.

There will always be those letters where the writer lists his beliefs as facts and slants his message by ignoring truths that invalidate those beliefs; zanier than the comics, but more sad than humorous. It's comforting to know that these individuals will always elicit a reasoned response.

My heartfelt "Thanks" to the Star for providing this forum where reason can prevail!

Rick Cohn

West side