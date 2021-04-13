 Skip to main content
Letter: Letters to the Editor
Letter: Letters to the Editor

Editor, Mr. Terpening's letter to the editor regarding Adia Barnes may be the most ridiculous and pompous letter I've read. Of course she should apologize for her coarse gesture and language. The coach is a representative of the University of Arizona (not some cage fighting organization) and a mentor to/for her team and young ladies (and gentlemen?) who follow Wildcat basketball. As such, she (and all others in like capacity) should be models of the best parts of our human natures - not the worst. To apply the bromide that Barnes' behavior in that moment was okay because female students at the university use the f-word everywhere on campus is the sort of lame reasoning used by adolescents in defense of one thoughtless act or another. In sum, the garrulous, mean-spirited letter is exactly why Ms. Barnes' should apologize. To show Mr. Terpening what grace looks like.

Gavin Kayner

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

