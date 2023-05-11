This article appeared to be detailed and comprehensive. I, of course, am not privy to all the particulars of the investigation of the University safety protocols. However, organizational change, as suggested by Dr. Robbins, may not be the complete answer.

The dismissed Liesl Folks, Provost and Paula Balafas , Chief UA Police Dept. appear to be scape goats for the laxity of their supervising personnel. The resignation of President Robert C. Robbins (the captain of the ship) and other administrators in the chain of command may be a better solution than throwing only two lower level personnel under the bus. From the extensive news coverage in recent weeks it appears that the U of A office of General Counsel, Dean of Students Kendal White and Pima County Attorneys Office should also bear some of the responsibility for the safety lapse..