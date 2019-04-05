Since you have started publishing more letters I have noticed a distinct increase in those that appear to get their facts from Sean Hannity. Consider these examples. On Saturday Anthony Gebhardt claims to have seen the Star “drift so far to the left”. Anyone who regularly reads you paper knows the opposite is true. Then there’s Alice Moreno who frequently channels Hannity in her letters. She claims Democrats want Trump impeached. We don't. And then on Sunday regular contributor Steve Sollenberger claims that the Mueller team “found not one single dot to connect Trump or his campaign staff to any collusion or conspiracy with the Russians”. Since we haven’t seen the report we have no way of knowing if this is true or not. But apparently spinmeister Hannity does.
I sure wish you could find some conservative commentators that use actual facts to support their arguments.
Steven Brown
Midtown
