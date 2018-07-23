Re: the July 22 column "Conspiracy peddler's intimidation tactics go unchecked."
This guy, Michael “Lewis Arthur” Meyer needs to be put into a padded cell. He isn’t insane in the classic sense, but he is an A1 con artist receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars fraudulently without distributing to the very veterans he professes to help — he won’t allow ANY questioning of anything on his social media.
To question him and his Veterans on Patrol operation in any way gets you blocked and banned. Thereby insuring total blackout of facts and opposing views for any unsuspecting donors. He is not only a detriment to the community at large but his daughter as well. He needs to be stopped before he gets somebody killed. Period.
Bailey Jackson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.