Letter: LGBT (DRAG SHOWS)

Republicans want to pass laws regarding drag shows. These are the same republicans who fought schools tooth and nail over mask mandates and vaccines saying they infringe on parental rights. To claim they are trying to protect children is a good idea in theory but remember kids have access far worst then drags shows literally at their fingertips. Another example of their hypocracy they want to have a moral society yet, their Savior ( President Trump) was as amoral as they come(Yes I know democrats are just as morally bankrupt but they don't have the "I am morally superior complex") I guess this election cycle the boggie man is LGBT Community as well as illegal immigrants