Letter: Liberal but not elitist
This is in reference to a letter, “they're not stupid, they just disagree”.

I missed the letter or Aug 8 about the iodine deficiency to which this letter referenced, but something this writer said caught my attention. He says, that the other letter writer comes across as “typical elitist liberal” who believes he is superior....

Just a few words to take issue with the idea that somehow we liberals are elitists. I have been a liberal for most of my lifetime, I have absolutely nothing elitist in my background. I was raised and I remain happily “working class”, I married within the working class and I would add that my friends, most of absolutely whom share my liberalism, and most hail from the same working class non-elitist background. Some of us are more educated, some did not make it past high school. However, we all read and stay informed. Not one of my current friends went to an elite university.

Brooke Franko

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

