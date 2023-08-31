While watching a particular NFL game last season, the announcers commented that the playing was "so bad it was good". That describes many of the Arizona Daily Star Letters to the Editor and Opinion page contributors. Their anti-Republican words rival the comics page for the most humorous section of the paper. The hyperbole, the vitriol, the sweeping generalizations. All great material even better read aloud, like a really bad B movie script. If these Chicken Little progressives stopped idolizing anyone with a (D) after their name and acknowledged the foibles and problems caused by liberals from a local to national level, then maybe their submissions would get serious attention. But since that'll never happen, keep writing because what is so bad is just great entertainment.