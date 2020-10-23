Letter: Liberalism Lives

As a former longtime resident of Arizona and a subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I am amazed by how liberalism has taken over the newspaper editorials and letters to the editor. I have to step back and make sure that I am not reading the NY Times. Is this truely an adequate reflection of the state of Tucson and Arizona? My, how times have changed.
William Harnagel
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
