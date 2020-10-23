 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Liberalism Lives
View Comments

Letter: Liberalism Lives

As a former longtime resident of Arizona and a subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I am amazed by how liberalism has taken over the newspaper editorials and letters to the editor. I have to step back and make sure that I am not reading the NY Times. Is this truely an adequate reflection of the state of Tucson and Arizona? My, how times have changed.

William Harnagel

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News