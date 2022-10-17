Letter: Liberals' ignorance of automatic vs semi-automatic firearms

I have read numerous letters to the Star attacking the use and availability of "automatic weapons." This is pure ignorance. Pistols and rifles are available in semi-automatic configurations, meaning a person needs to physically pull the trigger each time a round is fired, not the spraying of bullets automatically. I think most liberals never have handled, much less fired, a semi-auto firearm due to their disdain for firearms in general. Fully automatic rifles are regulated under the National Firearms Act (NFA). It require the prospective buyer to submit a lengthy application and $200 "stamp" paid to the ATF, background investigation, along with a finger print card and a photograph. Approval can take a year or longer. The military's version of the AR 15 is the M4 with selective semi-auto and three round burst firing. Not even that is fully automatic. These same liberals, who are ignorant of the firing mechanisms of semi-automatic firearms, are also in Congress wanting to severely restrict and repeal the 2nd Amendment.