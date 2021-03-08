Letter: Libraries are important!

Please know I love our libraries and ask that all our users respect them because they provide us so much! They get me my books and before this pandemic were so helpful with my Kindle and programs. These awesome people have not been vaccinated and are trying to serve us the best they can and I love their curbside services and I hope once they get their vaccinations we can go back but understand they may open before that so treat them well! The staff at my branch at Golf Links were quarantined last year for two weeks because of the covid virus so understand we need to mask up and keep them safe because we need our libraries to be open safely but they have lots of elderly and young people and it isn't easy (I should know my niece works at the library). Support!!!
Janette Acosta
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.