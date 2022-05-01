Letter: Library access / HB 2439

The only thing this bill will do is reduce the number of librarians in schools. As a retired school librarian for 17 years; I never had parents ask what their child was reading. With the opt out for schools without librarians or having agreements with public libraries, I see the writing on the wall. Schools will just not bother to hire librarians. Who suffers... the students. Arizona Republican politicians do not want students to read. What would the parents do when the police come to the University or Public library wanting to know what they are reading. I have been asked that question. No answer was given. The next step is "Farenheit 451".