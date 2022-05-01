 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Library access / HB 2439

  • Comments

The only thing this bill will do is reduce the number of librarians in schools. As a retired school librarian for 17 years; I never had parents ask what their child was reading. With the opt out for schools without librarians or having agreements with public libraries, I see the writing on the wall. Schools will just not bother to hire librarians. Who suffers... the students. Arizona Republican politicians do not want students to read. What would the parents do when the police come to the University or Public library wanting to know what they are reading. I have been asked that question. No answer was given. The next step is "Farenheit 451".

Lynn D'Antonio

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Nix the Western I-11 Route

Interstate 11 seeks to connect Nogales to Wickenburg, Arizona and has various routes up in the air. Despite doubts from the public that a new …

Letter: Starve the Teachers

I am having a hard time understanding why the Arizona Legislature treats the Public School Teachers the way it does. They have billions in sur…

Letter: We Can't Let Hate Win

Targeting marginalized groups scores easy political points. Our Republican legislators will continue to act despicably until it no longer work…

Letter: Cost of Living in Arizona

I am a recent transplant to Arizona. I have lived in a couple of other states. I am appalled at the recent actions in our state regarding unde…

Letter: No on 411

I’m voting no on proposition 411 because it’s got the ratio of repairs to roads, 80%, to bike and pedestrian improvements, 20%, backwards. We …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News