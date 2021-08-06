Letter: Library infrastructure and funding

In support of the Build America's Libraries Act, co-sponsored by Representatives, Gallego, Grijalva, and
O'Halleran, it must be noted that public and tribal libraries provide many services that should be easily
accessed by all of our country's people. As a major source of education, digital access, and career
readiness, these libraries are significant support for preserving democracy in our country on a daily
basis. This bill must be passed to protect our country's professed values of inclusion, equity, diversity, and
accessibility.
Mila Aroskar
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.