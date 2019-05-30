Re: the May 26 article "After pedestrian collisions, wounds are slow to heal."
This article shocked me! The drivers were only charged with infractions and misdemeanor. This is ludicrous. The pedestrians had the right-of-way walking in a crosswalk on a green light. The one driver make a left turn and somehow wasn’t paying attention and drove into the pedestrian. I thought such a killing would be involuntary manslaughter or vehicular homicide. Instead the driver is slapped on the hand. As was said by someone in Steller’s report, a person could get away with murder under this scenario. So true, so unbelievable!
Jean Barkley
Southeast side
