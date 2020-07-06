Letter: Licensure for Professional Law Enforcement officers

What would be available when Law enforcement Officers are accountable to be personally licensed and insured in much the same way vehicles and motor vehicle operators are?
Licensure for Professional Law Enforcement officers? With automobile insurance,
when you have infractions, your license gets points. The expense of your insurance rises with more points.
There are remedial courses to remove points, reduce insurance costs.
After a number of points have increased you face license suspension or removal.
There is a robust feedback loop.
Communities can determine for themselves whether to agree to employ officers with x points - as officers with x points make those communities vulnerable to lawsuits.
No need to reinvent the wheel.
Paul Zohav
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
