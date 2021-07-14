Letter: LIES HAVE BECOME TRUTH

“A lie told often enough becomes the truth.” This Vladimir Lenin quote explains why Trump’s lies resonate as truth to his base. His most recent includes that millions were filled with love on January 6th. Half of the voters who watched that horror are grateful Trump’s number is a lie. But love filling the air? Hardly when you watch the most recent videos of the unrelenting brutality towards those trying to fight that insurrection. Without shame, Trumpers are now saying that Biden will be out, and Trump moved into the White House by the end of the year. The recent CPAC meeting, interviews, and Fox’s reporting have made me a believer that this is not an idle threat. My proof? Look at all of the Trumpers who have died needlessly. Trump told them they didn’t need the vaccination. Since they believed this lie enough to die, I don’t see any rhetoric convincing them Trump is the problem.
Cathey Langione
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.