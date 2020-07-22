Letter: Life and death of Congressman John Lewis

Since my time in Congress, I have memories that will stay with me for a long time. There is one that I will hold close forever. It happened during my first week in the House. I took a seat in the House Chamber and realized that I was sitting next to Congressman John Lewis. I was in awe of this champion of Civil Rights and couldn't believe I was in his presence. I introduced myself saying "It is an honor to meet you Congressman Lewis." To which he said, "call me John." I was taken aback by his response. This was THE Congressman Lewis and I was a brand new member. His response summed up the essence of the man: humility. Whenever he saw me after that, he would greet me with "hello my brother, how are you today." He was a man of honor, truth and clarity. His long and courageous fight for Americans who have been subjected to racism, disenfranchisement and brutality continues to inspire. When he spoke in the chamber or congressional hearings, everyone listened. He was the last surviving speaker of the March on Washington. He challenged us to do what was right and, especially in this dreadful time, his call to action resonates. He told us to "Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America." In his memory and to honor his service, let's live by his words. Rest in Power Congressman Lewis.
Ron Barber
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
