Letter: Life is Precious

Confusing. All this gnashing of teeth. All the protests. All the counter protests. The legislature constantly proposing penalties and charges and restrictions and venues for bounty hunters to sue a woman for just thinking about abortion. Wingnuts screaming murderer. Old white men deciding who gets to choose an abortion as a procedure, not a physician. Men of the cloth condemning women to an eternity in hell. Why? Arizona is pro-life … over-the-top pro-life. Life is precious. Except for Clarence Dixon who spent over forty years on death row and was killed by the State of Arizona on Wednesday, 11 May 2022. Confusing, Ducey, confusing.

Jon Langione

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

