Letter: Life on the dole is just too good
Apparently life on the dole is really good for a variety of Arizona businesses. They apparently believe that getting back to work and carrying their own water, supporting their community, paying taxes, and paying their employees is simply something that they don't need to be responsible for. Clearly the stimulus bill was overly generous to them and they enjoy being parasites getting a free handout.

Every Star reader needs to check https://toosoonarizona.com for a list of these parasites. These "businesses" need to be boycotted should they ever attempt to reopen. They are the poster children why there should be no more stimulus cash.

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

