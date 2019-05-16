It is good news that Chet Maley is sentenced to a life term without parole, not a death sentence, for killing Roxanne Ortiz. A death sentence requires appeals which go on and on. A life sentence does not relieving loved ones of continual hearings and having to relive Roxanne’s tragic death.
Arizona has not executed anyone since the botched two hour multiple lethal injections in July 2014 of Joseph Wood. We need never again attempt to execute anyone. A life sentence is most just.
Charles Woods
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.