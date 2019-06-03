Re: the May 28 article "Utility project on Navajo Nation gives hundreds electric lights for the 1st time."
I am so happy for these families who now have electricity immediately available in their homes. For far too long, they have lived without this necessity that is available for all other US citizens automatically. I am also appalled that this should even happen in our country. Shame on the power companies and the elected officials that permitted this to happen for their own venal reasons. They should be penalized. Maybe they should learn to live without power to, political or economic.
chris angle
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.