Letter: Limit on Crowd Size at Cologuard Classic
Letter: Limit on Crowd Size at Cologuard Classic

I attended the golf tournament this weekend. The weather was spectacular, the course was beautiful and the field was the best in tournament history. Unfortunately, only 200 spectators were there to see it. Who in our country government made this ridiculous decision that was harmful in so many ways? We know that social distancing on a golf course is simple and that transmission of the virus is much more difficult outside. But, we missed an opportunity for a few thousand people to spend a glorious day in the sun watching superior golf. In the end, it was a celebration that few were able to enjoy. Very sad. The county bureaucrats should be ashamed.

Thank you Conquistadores; you put on marvelous show.

Dale Butcher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

