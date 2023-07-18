I wholeheartedly support Lisa Nutt's candidacy for Tucson City Council. Lisa's deep

understanding and commitment to addressing the critical housing supply crisis in our city make

her the ideal candidate to represent Ward 2 and all of Tucson.

Tucson is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing. This crisis affects not only low-income

families but also hard working individuals and young professionals who are struggling to find

suitable housing options. Lisa Nutt's extensive experience as a Realtor® gives her a unique

perspective on the challenges faced by both homebuyers and renters in our community. She

understands the intricate dynamics of the real estate market and possesses the knowledge needed

to tackle the housing supply crisis head-on.

She has actively supported organizations that promote affordable housing solutions and has

worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between housing providers and those in need. Lisa recognizes

that a thriving community is built on the foundation of safe, stable, and affordable housing for all

residents.

Susan Creedon

East side