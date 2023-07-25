Are you as tired as I am with the current state of affairs in Ward 2? Our neighborhood streets are falling apart. Crime is at an all-time high. Police ignore open drug use. Dangerous drug paraphernalia can be found in any given wash or alley. Our taxes are higher than they have ever been. Our City Council strong-armed TEP into including a $100M dollar hidden tax in the recent failed special election to extend TEP's franchise agreement. Housing supply (resale, new, and rental housing) is woefully lacking because of bureaucracy and red tape. And our police force has been decimated (we're at an all-time low of police officers as relates to population). Our quality of life has suffered far too long. It's TIME FOR CHANGE and Lisa Nutt will bring change like a good monsoon brings water. Bill Arnold, Ward 2 resident 30+ years