I am writing to express my support for Lisa Nutt's candidacy for Ward 2 City Council. Lisa's unwavering commitment to addressing the homelessness crisis and improving public safety for all residents is truly commendable.

As a resident of Ward 2, I have witnessed Lisa's passion and dedication firsthand. Her ability to listen, empathize, and take decisive action has earned her the trust and respect of the community. She is a true advocate for inclusivity, working tirelessly to create an environment where every resident feels safe and supported.

We need leaders like Lisa Nutt who are willing to tackle the tough issues head-on. I wholeheartedly urge my fellow residents of Ward 2 to support Lisa Nutt for City Council. Together, we can address the homelessness crisis and enhance public safety, ensuring a brighter future for our community.

Sincerely,

David Fotheringham

Tucson

East side