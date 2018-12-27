My greatest hope for 2019 is that we will find a way to heal ourselves. I want us to realize that anger, bitterness, hatred and violence destroy those who hold these feelings. I want us to seek tolerance, friendship, understanding and the ability to work together for the common good.
I want us to regain patriotism and pride to be a citizen of the United States of America. These values have led us to build a great nation. Do not let us destroy the good that we have done by believing that good comes only from one side and all others are to be silenced or eliminated.
Give us the freedom and understanding to be tolerant of others' ways and help us find ways to combine our strengths and turn our differences into an opportunity for both sides to grow in peace.
Betty Bohm
East side
