Letter: Listen to the voters

Re: the news article: Bills would make it harder to for voters to propose laws. Arizona legislators could very easily make it harder for voters to propose laws if they, the Arizona legislators, would listen to their constituents instead of themselves: an echo-chamber collective of self-serving, self-promoting selfishness. They need to listen. There would be no reason for voters to propose laws if Arizona legislators listened and represented the voters, not themselves.
Pat Madea
Northwest side
