 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Listen to the voters
View Comments

Letter: Listen to the voters

  • Comments

Re: the news article: Bills would make it harder to for voters to propose laws. Arizona legislators could very easily make it harder for voters to propose laws if they, the Arizona legislators, would listen to their constituents instead of themselves: an echo-chamber collective of self-serving, self-promoting selfishness. They need to listen. There would be no reason for voters to propose laws if Arizona legislators listened and represented the voters, not themselves.

Pat Madea

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News