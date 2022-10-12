 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Litmus Test for Candidates

Since 2020, my Litmus Test has changed. Now I look at candidates running for office using the following criteria:

1. Are they an election denier or do they believe the election was fair and correct?

2. What is their position on women’s health?

3. What is their position on voting rights?

4. What is their position on civil rights?

5. What is their position on education in public schools?

6. What is their parties platform on other various matters?

7. What is their position on tax reform?

8. What is their position on immigration?

9. What is their position on gun control?

10. Are they qualified for the position they are running for in this election?

11. Will they work in a bipartisan manner?

For this upcoming election for Arizona, I can’t find Republican candidate that even closely meets my updated Litmus Test.

Everyone should have their own Litmus Test to decide which candidates to vote for in 2022. This is an important election.

VOTE VOTE VOTE

James McLin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

