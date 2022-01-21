Letter: Litter is an embarrassment to our community

I am a native Tucsonan. Three generations of my family have called this wonderful desert “home”. Lately, the amount of trash littering our roadways, especially the gateways used to welcome visitors into our city, is reprehensible and an embarrassment to us all. Over the next couple of months we will welcome thousands of visitors to Tucson. Our city, county and state need to clean up this mess now. Then it is up to all of us to keep Tucson beautiful!
Jeffrey Kane
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.