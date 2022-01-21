 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Litter is an embarrassment to our community
View Comments

Letter: Litter is an embarrassment to our community

  • Comments

I am a native Tucsonan. Three generations of my family have called this wonderful desert “home”. Lately, the amount of trash littering our roadways, especially the gateways used to welcome visitors into our city, is reprehensible and an embarrassment to us all. Over the next couple of months we will welcome thousands of visitors to Tucson. Our city, county and state need to clean up this mess now. Then it is up to all of us to keep Tucson beautiful!

Jeffrey Kane

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Real estate prices

I think everyone in Tucson has noticed the sharp increase in real estate prices over the last year or so. Prices have gone up anywhere from 30…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News