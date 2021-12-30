 Skip to main content
Letter: Litter on Interstate 10
Letter: Litter on Interstate 10

My friend, commuting into Tucson from Benson ,and I, driving to a vacation home in Sonoita on weekends, express our gratitude to ADOT for removing all the litter around Tucson on I-10.

We hope it never again gets as unsightly as it did in the last year.

We also urge ADOT to install a cable between opposing lanes from Vail to Park Avenue, at the least, and remove all dead and dangerous trees in the median.

And drivers, keep your litter in your cars.

We repeat: thank you!

Jane Leonard

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

