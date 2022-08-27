 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Little school on the south side

DEAR AZ. DAILY STAR LETTER TO EDITOR.

Mr. Henson’s top 100-- I was very pleasantly pleased to read about our little school on the south side, Pueblo High School. For a while I thought he forgot about our little school. Then this week he mentioned our back-to-back championships in basketball in 1978. Their success was due to Coach LaVetter and the team that included lever, Martin, Moor, and the Mosley brothers. It was even mentioned in the wrestling champs the following day in the top 100. I hope doesn’t forget our narrow championship victory in football over Phoenix St. Mary’s. Our little school on the southside PHS-Warriors.

Vicente Rivera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

