The LIV Golf Org.has been in my backyard for almost 2 months now. They have blocked my beautiful view with an obnoxious structure with LIV plastered all over it, there have been trucks, mulchers, fork lifts and bull dozers going past my house starting at 6:30am until 7pm every single day, Saturday and Sunday included. They have shown total disrespect for residents who live on the course.The PGA was here awhile back and caused 0 disruption in comparison.