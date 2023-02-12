So Tucson is lucky enough to get another professional golf tour thanks to the new Saudi backed LIV Golf Tour. Great golfers like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson will be featured, these players and the entire field will be getting paid handsomely for their efforts. In addition all the players were paid just to join the new tour, apparently Phil Mickelson was paid 150 million. Of course these players made huge money on the PGA Tour but gave it up for Saudi money. I guess it's easy to ignore the fact that Jamal Khashoggi was killed and cut into pieces while his fiancé waited outside a Saudi Embassy. Also easy to ignore is the fact that women in Saudi are second class citizens who are not allowed to marry, divorce, travel, or even get a job without permission from their male guardian. I'm told this is called "sport washing", this tour was designed to make Saudi look better to the rest of the world, I call it BS.