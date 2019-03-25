Suburban Ranch zoning is intended as a low density, single-family residences with conditional use allowed on large lots. However, Conditional Uses permitted are subject to approval by the Board of Supervisors.
One conditional use permitted, is the “Minor Resort.” The intent was to allow for lodging, convention and recreational needs of short-term visitors, not for permanent residential units. NO SUCH NEEDS EXIST, but, the minor resort “loophole” could allow a "Bike Motel" proposal at Saguaro National Park, with 49 rooms, to once again to be considered although denied five years ago. In spite of this being an obvious hotel development, it is now presented as an eco-friendly Bike Ranch, (with no bike trails?) at the entrance of Saguaro National Park, distinctly unwelcomed by virtually all local residents. Whether or not neighborhood interests are considered will depend on our County Supervisors, especially Steve Christy. He needs to hear from us!
Eli Karson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.