Letter: Local Action Needed on Climate Change

We have not arrested Covid-19 but we are getting closer. In a few months, that problem will be resolved and we can move on to a harder problem–addressing climate change.
Currently the world burns about 40 gigatons (1 billion tons) of fossil carbon per year. Scientists tell us that adding 500 gigatons more of fossil carbon to the atmosphere, will increase global average temperatures an irreversible two degrees Celsius with dramatic impacts on food production. Unfortunately, oil companies have identified over 30,000 gigatons of fossil fuels. Most of that must stay in the ground if we are to avoid global catastrophe.
Keeping it in the ground will require action at all levels of government. A good start would be for Tucson and Pima County to emulate Vancouver, Los Angeles, Barcelona, and New York City–all of which are moving to phase out the use of fossil fuels.
Mike Carran
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.