Letter: Local Authority

Thank you Jonathan Hoffman for sending me the the Webster's Dictionary to look up reification, as in the state of Arizona trying to dictate when Tucson should hold its elections. Those of us who are long time Tucsonans are familiar with the flat-landers in Maricopa County claiming to be for local control - but grabbing for power for all things large (our election timing) and small (trash bag use). In my dictionary the word above reification, 'reif' (Scot)says it better: 'plunder'.
Ted Morrison
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.