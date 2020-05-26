Letter: Local Chapter of DAR makes masks

Let it be known Women will always answer the call for the needs of others.
Women left their homes during WWII to work in factories while men went to protect us.
Today Women stayed home and made Masks for those in need. Nobody sent out a call they just knew it was the right thing to do. As of today according to the National Daughters of the American Revolution 284,210 masks have been made across the nation and donated where there was a need.
The Tucson Chapter of DAR has made over 700 of those masks and they are being provided to the hospitals and other in need. These ladies are continuing to service their community and the United States just like their patriots did so many years ago.
We are Proud to be of service and Proud to be Americans.
Jocelyn K Clark, 2nd Vice Regent Tucson Chapter NSDAR
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
