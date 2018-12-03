The Star reports that the local charities which we support with our funds and labors are mobilizing to house those that have successful made it through the “unwelcome mat” laid across our southern border. We all laud their efforts, but I can’t help but think of the pressing local crises. Tucson has many citizens who have made bad life decisions: low education, drug use, unplanned and unwanted children, among them. People tell me that I am wrong if I ask our local nonprofits to focus on us and not them. Do you agree?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
