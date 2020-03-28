Just In

Letter: local Charity helps with food and information
Letter: local Charity helps with food and information

In these times of uncertainty, what we can do for our communities?I am part of “that” group of older people living with another older person with underlying health conditions. It is hard to feel comfortable venturing out too far. I wish I could be of more help. If you are feeling the same, I offer you a chance to help continue the work of Iskashitaa Refugee Network. Even as we read this, the effort continues. With the location of restaurant food, that would have thrown away, being distributed to Refugee Families and community members. Online efforts to communicate to our community, in every language necessary, the important information concerning the COVID-19 outbreak and how to keep families safe. Iskashitaa had not stopped helping and neither should we. Please support these efforts by donating AZGives days https://www.azgives.org/iskashitaa. You will help your community, you will know that your neighbors have food and no food went to the landfill.

Christina Early

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

